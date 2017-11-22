Michelman Donates to United Way

Michelman recently announced donations totaling $163,886 to the United Way of Greater Cincinnati. This donation is reportedly a more than 3% increase in from last year, and nearly three times the region’s average donation by company.



“United Way fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our community,” said Steve Shifman, president and CEO. “I am grateful for, and proud of our associates who demonstrated their tremendous generosity during our company’s annual United Way campaign. As a values-driven company, their volunteer efforts and financial contributions exemplify our company’s value of giving. Their performance is a direct reflection of who we are and how we conduct business in our community.”

