Toyo Ink Purchases Land to Expand Business in Turkey

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd. recently announced that its subsidiary company Toyo Printing Inks Inc. has decided to purchase approximately 62,000 sq m of land for the future expansion of its operations in the Manisa Province in western Turkey. The new plot is located in the Manisa Industrial Zone.

The company reportedly plans to use the land to build not only a new manufacturing facility for the upgrading and expansion of existing R&D and production facilities, but also to construct a new production site for polymers. Construction of the new polymer plant is expected to begin in 2018 and be completed by late 2019, followed by further capacity increases to ink and coating production within three to five years.

“Toyo Printing Inks has simply outgrown its current space,” said Katsumi Kitagawa, CEO. “We've reached the point where we need to invest in advanced manufacturing technology that will allow us to better serve our customers with greater flexibility and product mix capability. The proposed expansion is expected to take a total investment of ¥3 billion (approximately $26.7 million) and will be carried out in phases over a period of five years. This investment reaffirms our commitment to providing long-term solutions tailored to the needs of the printing and packaging industries in Turkey and rapidly growing markets in the MENA region, with Manisa serving as the supply hub.”

