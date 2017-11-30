Banaszek Named Ross Sales Manager

Charles Ross & Son Co. recently announced it has appointed Christine Banaszek as its new sales manager. Banaszek joined Ross in 2005 as an application engineer in inside sales at the corporate headquarters in Hauppauge, N.Y. For years, she also worked at the company’s Test & Development Center as part of the technical services group, and published many articles and white papers in mixing and blending technologies.

