PHOSEON: LED Curing System

This company reportedly increased performance of its FireJet™ FJ100 at 365nm and the FireJet™ FJ240 LED curing solution by 50%. With the right combination of size and power in space constrained environments, the FJ100 at 365nm can be an optimal curing solution for adhesive and coating applications. When maximum dose and dwell time is critical for scanning cure applications, the FJ240, with its wide exposure window, is now a possible solution.

“With a 50% irradiance increase of the FJ240 to 12W/cm2 and the FJ100 at 365nm to 6W/cm2, these performance improvements boost throughput for existing application within the same footprint and enables new applications requiring higher irradiance levels and increased dose,” said Joe Becker, product marketing manager.

For more information, visit www.phoseon.com.