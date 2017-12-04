allnex Appoints Palmer Holland as Distributor
December 4, 2017
allnex recently appointed Palmer Holland as its southeast region distributor for its Crosslinker and Radcure product lines. Adding to its existing footprint, Palmer Holland’s new territory will comprise all of the Midwest, Southeast, and East Coast regions.
For more information, visit www.palmerholland.com or www.allnex.com.
