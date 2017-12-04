Adhesives & Sealants HeadlinesTopicsCuringRaw Materials and Chemicals

allnex Appoints Palmer Holland as Distributor

Palmer Holland’s new territory will comprise all of the Midwest, Southeast, and East Coast regions.

December 4, 2017
allnex recently appointed Palmer Holland as its southeast region distributor for its Crosslinker and Radcure product lines. Adding to its existing footprint, Palmer Holland’s new territory will comprise all of the Midwest, Southeast, and East Coast regions.

