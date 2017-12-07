Ardian to Become Majority Shareholder of DRT

Ardian recently announced it has entered into exclusivity with some family shareholders and Tikehau Capital (TKO) to acquire a controlling stake into Les Dérivés Résiniques et Terpéniques (DRT). The proposed transaction values DRT at approximately €1 billion (~ $1.2 billion) and is reportedly supported by DRT's management team, which will remain in place, headed by CEO Laurent Labatut.

"We are very pleased to partner with Laurent Labatut and his team. DRT has a unique green positioning and its strong culture and values fit Ardian ones,” said Thibault Basquin, managing director Ardian Mid Cap Buyout. “This transaction is also a new example on how we can accompany a family-owned company in a new transition phase."

"We have been very impressed by the quality of DRT people and their innovation expertise ," said Olivier Personnaz, director Ardian Mid Cap Buyout. “We look forward to supporting them in the growth project aiming at reinforcing DRT on its markets through both organic and external growth.”

For more information, visit www.drt.fr/en.html.