Ingevity to Open Auto Testing Facility in China

Ingevity Corp. recently announced that it will open a new automotive applications testing facility in Zhuhai, China. The new testing center will reportedly provide state-of-the-art application testing capabilities to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers who use the company’s automotive activated carbon products in gasoline vapor emission control system components.

“We are making a significant investment in technical capabilities for our Performance Materials segment to support increased demand driven by the new China 6 regulation,” said Michael Wilson, president and CEO. “The new automotive testing center will help ensure our customers’ success in designing new canister systems that perform effectively and in accordance with the new regulatory standards.”

The $2.5-million facility will be co-located with Ingevity’s existing manufacturing plant in Zhuhai city within the Guangdong province, and is expected to be operational late this year.

“This technical center will enable us to better collaborate with our customers in China, the world’s largest vehicle market,” said Ed Woodcock, executive vice president and president, performance materials.

“As previously announced, Ingevity is also constructing a new extrusion plant in Changshu, China, to be able to respond quickly when demand for automotive activated carbon increases. It is expected to be operational by the fall of 2018.”

