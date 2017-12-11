Shimadzu and Restek Announce Distribution Agreement

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments (SSI) and Restek Corp. recently announced a partnership that enables the sales of Restek consumables by SSI. Under the terms of this agreement, SSI will promote and sell Restek consumables throughout its geographic territory, which includes the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean.

“Restek is one of the industry’s leaders in providing high-end, trusted consumables to customers, including Shimadzu, throughout the world,” said Jonathan Edwardsen, consumables product manager at Shimadzu Scientific Instruments. “Their level of service and attention to detail mirrors that of Shimadzu, which makes this partnership a win for our customers.”

For more information, visit www.researchandmarkets.com or www.restek.com.