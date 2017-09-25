Emerald-Kalama-Completes-$40-Million-Expansion

Emerald Kalama Chemical recently announced it has completed startup of its $40 million expansion at its Rotterdam, Netherlands, site. The expansion reportedly increases the company’s global capabilities, manufacturing flexibility and capacity for Purox® B benzoic acid, Kalama® benzaldehyde, and many downstream products.

The additional operations in Rotterdam reportedly support the company’s strategic vision to sustain a leadership position in benzoic acid, benzaldehyde and downstream products.

“As world leaders in benzenoid chemistry, including benzoic acid, benzaldehyde, HCA and ACA, it was critical for us to invest in this expansion and execute it the right way, meeting our own high standards and those of our customers,” said Edward Gotch, CEO. “We are not just the world’s largest producer; we are also producing a very high- quality product reliably, safely, efficiently and in an environmentally responsible manner.”

For more information, visit www.kalama.emeraldmaterials.com.