EVONIK: Silicone Products

This company has redesigned the brand profile of its silica portfolio in response to acquiring JM Huber’s silica business in September.

“By acquiring the silica business of JM Huber, we are able to offer our customers an even more diverse portfolio of products. Visually, the brand relaunch will support the broad range of product and service expertise available from a single source,” said Andreas Fischer, head of Evonik’s silica business line.

“The previous brand profile for our silica business was very heterogeneous and remained unchanged in the market for decades. We took the opportunity to update our brands’ visual design and make it more distinctive,” said Dirk Schön, who works on strategic silica projects at Evonik.

“In harmonizing the brand design, we aim to ensure that we are recognized as a full-service provider for the entire silica family. Evonik is the only manufacturer of precipitated and fumed silica.”

For more information, visit www.evonik.com.