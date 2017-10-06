Wacker Expands Binders Production

Wacker Chemie AG is reportedly expanding its existing production plants for polymer binders in South Korea. The company intends to build a new spray dryer for dispersible polymer powders at its Ulsan site. The dryer will have a total capacity of 80,000 mt/year.

The company also plans to build a further reactor for dispersions based on vinyl acetate-ethylene copolymer (VAE). The dispersions will be used in the spray dryer for the production of dispersible polymer powders. Ulsan’s plant complex, which covers the entire product chain from VAE dispersions to dispersible polymer powders, will reportedly be one of the largest of its kind worldwide.

