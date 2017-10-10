AGC CHEMICALS AMERICAS INC.: PFA resin

Fluon® PFA EA-2000 resin features a built-in functional adhesive group that can enable one-step processing with other polymers and metals. This resin also reportedly eliminates the need for surface treatment or a separate adhesive layer.

The resin can be used in coating and protecting printed circuit boards because it reportedly provides enhanced electrical characteristics, in addition to heat and chemical resistance. Other applications include interposers, steel plate laminates, heat-resistant insulating tape and heat-resistant laminated tubing.

This resin also exhibits non-stick properties, low frictional properties, water and oil repellency, a low dielectric constant, and low dissipation factor.

