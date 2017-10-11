LyondellBasell Selects Fluor to Build World’s Largest Propylene Oxide and Tertiary Butyl Alcohol Plant

Fluor Corp. recently announced that it was selected by LyondellBasell to perform the engineering and procurement for its propylene oxide (PO) and tertiary butyl alcohol (TBA) project located at its Channelview and Bayport complexes near Houston.

The project reportedly represents the single-largest capital investment in LyondellBasell’s history. When completed, the plant will produce 1 billion lbs per year of PO and 2.2 billion lbs per year of TBA. At the peak of construction, the project is expected to create up to 2,500 jobs and approximately 160 permanent positions when operational.

“This facility is a strategic part of LyondellBasell’s organic growth plans and we are pleased to continue our partnership on this project,” said Mark Fields, president of Fluor’s energy and chemicals business in the Americas. “Using our Zero Base ExecutionSM approach, the LyondellBasell and Fluor team developed a fit-for-purpose solution that optimized the plant design, leveraged global procurement opportunities and implemented a cost-effective modularization approach. Our integrated solutions approach substantially reduced the facility’s capital costs and helped LyondellBasell achieve their final investment decision on this world-scale chemical facility.”

For more information, visit www.fluor.com or www.lyondellbasell.com.