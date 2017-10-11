Shurtape Expands Sales Staff

Shurtape Technologies LLC recently announced it has expanded its sales team supporting the industrial and construction channel. John Erwin has been hired as national channel manager, and Nick Baloun as senior national account manager.

Erwin is now responsible for the development, growth and success of Shurtape’s industrial and construction business, leveraging over 30 years of experience in this industry. He was most recently employed by Apex Tool Group, where he spent seven years as southeast regional manager. Prior to Apex, he founded Erwin Sales & Associates.

Baloun will work to deliver tape solutions to a variety of national accounts within the industrial and construction channel, drawing on his 15 years of experience in managing industrial sales and national accounts.

“We are excited to welcome John and Nick to our team,” said Mark Hooks, vice president of sales operations and channel management. “John’s decades of experience and extensive knowledge of the industrial and construction landscape, combined with Nick’s sales expertise and strategic leadership skills, will be extremely beneficial to the continued growth and focus on this channel for Shurtape and our valued partners.”

