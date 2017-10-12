Chemours Receives Polyurethane Innovation Award

The Center for the Polyurethanes Industry (CPI) of the American Chemistry Council (ACC) recently announced that Chemours’ Opteon™ 1100 received the 2017 Polyurethane Innovation Award. Chemours’ Opteon 1100 is a hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) blowing agent that reportedly addresses critical polyurethane industry needs to meet changing regulatory requirements for low GWP products.

“CPI commends Chemours for winning the 2017 Innovation Award,” said Lee Salamone, senior director of CPI. “Chemours’ pioneering application of polyurethane chemistry is a testament to our industry’s commitment to technological progress and the hard work, expertise and creativity of so many individuals.”

“Chemours is very excited and proud to be the 2017 CPI Innovation Award winner,” said Joyce Wallace, North American marketing manager for Chemours. “Opteon 1100 is an excellent example of true innovation that will take the PU industry to new heights―innovation for our customers and innovation for the world, keeping us warmer in the winter and allowing us to choose solutions that are better for our environment."

