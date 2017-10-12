Kimmelshue Joins H.B. Fuller Board

H.B. Fuller Co. recently announced that Ruth Kimmelshue has been appointed to the company’s board of directors. Kimmelshue serves as Cargill’s corporate senior vice president, business operations and supply chain, and is a member of the executive team.

“Ruth’s global experience and strategic insight, coupled with her experience in operations and supply chain will be extremely valuable to our board of directors and our management team,” said Jim Owens, president and CEO. “I look forward to working with her.”

“We are fortunate to have Ruth join our board,” says Lee Mitau, chairman of the board of directors. “With the depth of experience she has leading successful businesses in a challenging global environment, along with her supply chain expertise, she will help propel H.B. Fuller forward.”

