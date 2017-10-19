SCIGRIP: Methacrylate Adhesives

This company will be showcasing a range of methacrylate (MMA) adhesives targeted at the automotive assembly market during the Advanced Engineering Show, taking place November 1-2 in Birmingham, UK.

These high-strength formulations reportedly rapidly bond interior and exterior carbon fiber components, require little to no surface preparation. In addition, they can help to improve output through reduced fixture and de-jig times.

For more information, visit www.scigrip.com.