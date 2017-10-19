Shin-Etsu Announces $21 Million Expansion

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. recently announced that, as part of its continuously progressive expansion effort over the past four years, $21.3 million in facility and production investments is being dedicated to expanding its Akron, Ohio, plant to 44,000 sq-ft for its U.S. subsidiary Shin-Etsu Silicones of America Inc. (SESA), which is aimed for completion in mid-2019.

This new investment intends to expand the company’s production capacity for these silicone products, as well as to set up a new production facility for its silicone emulsions.

