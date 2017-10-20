Emery Oleochemicals Receives Best Paper Award

Emery Oleochemicals recently announced it was awarded the Best Technical Paper in the CASE Renewables Session at the 2017 Polyurethanes Technical Conference. The award recognized the company’s azelate polyols technology.

Co-authored by Mark Anater, research and technology chemist; and Eric Geiger, eco-friendly polyols technology manager, the paper showcased the company’s new line of EMEROX® polyols for CASE applications.

