Scott Bader Adhesives Receive ClassNK Certificate

Scott Bader recently announced its structural adhesives have received the ClassNK Certificate of Approvals for Steel and GFRP Applications in the ship building industry.

ClassNK, or Nippon Kaiji Kyokai, is a ship classification society. ClassNK offers diverse technical services including the survey and classification of ships and marine structures based on technical independently developed rules, statutory surveys performed on behalf of more than 110 flag states, management system certifications based on ISO and other international standards, as well as other services to help safeguard ships, their crews, and their cargo, while protecting the marine environment.

“Gaining ClassNK approval is a significant step forward for the growth of our structural adhesives in the ship building industry,” said Jonathan Stowell, global adhesives director. “We are delighted to offer industry leading ClassNK approved structural adhesives to the ship building industry worldwide.”

