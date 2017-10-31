SCHEUGENPFLUG: Cartridge Expulsion Unit

This company has further developed its A90 C cartridge expulsion unit. The A90 CV reportedly guarantees a reliable and failure-free feed of highly viscous media to the dispenser. In addition, it features a new vacuum docking function. For the first time, this reportedly enables the automated ventilation during cartridge changes and thus a bubble-free docking process of the material cartridge to the dispensing system. Now, when using the vacuum docking function, the material waste per cartridge change can reportedly be reduced by up to 90%.

A patented docking sleeve with filter insert has also been developed. The use is quite simple: The sleeve is manually put on the filled material cartridge, which is then inserted into the cartridge mount of the A90 CV. An ejector is used to evacuate the docking sleeve. The integrated filter insert prevents the introduction of dispensing material into the ejector line.

For more information, visit www.scheugenpflug.de/en.