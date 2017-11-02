PPG: Online Aerospace Products Store

This company recently launched a webstore for customers in the continental U.S. to purchase PPG SEMCO® products used for aerospace sealant and adhesive applications. Orders can be placed online for more than 130 items that will reportedly be shipped for free within two business days from one of the company’s six U.S. application support centers.

“The new webstore is designed to meet the growing need for airlines and small maintenance, repair and overhaul shops to purchase products quickly to keep aircraft operational and minimize downtime,” said Jim Enochs, segment manager, aerospace packaging, the Americas. “Time is critical to the profitability of commercial airlines, which lose revenue for every hour an aircraft is down for maintenance.”

“Customers go to the Semco packaging and application systems website, find the product they want to purchase, and click the green arrow under ‘Buy Online’ in the box with the product description and part number,” said Dillon Desai, segment manager, aerospace sealants, the Americas. “Once they have registered, they log on to their account and place their order. It’s that easy.”

For more information, visit www.ppgaerospace.com.