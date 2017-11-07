KEMAT: New Website

This company’s new website has reportedly been created to deliver the ultimate user-friendly experience. Enhanced navigation and functionality can provide visitors access to detailed information. To help customers understand the company’s range of products, the site includes applications and technical data, which in turn provide an overview of KEMAT’s capabilities across a range of sectors, including: lubricants and greases; plastics, rubbers and cling films; sealants, adhesives and coatings; and cosmetics and skin care.

Also viewable on the site are regular updates on company news and events, as well as opportunities for employment and commercial partnerships.

For more information, visit www.kematbelgium.com.