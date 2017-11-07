West Named Pilot Chemical Sales Manager

Pilot Chemical Co. recently announced that Jeremy West has been named new national sales manager for North America, replacing Bob Rechtin, who will reportedly retire in early 2019. West will work closely with Rechtin through April 2018 to ensure a smooth transition.

West has more than 17 years of experience in the chemical industry. He most recently served as national sales manager at Solvay in Atlanta. He holds a bachelor’s degree in conservation biology and chemistry from Shorter University in Rome, Ga.

