Covestro Announces Leadership Changes

Covestro LLC recently announced that, effective February 1, 2018, Jerry MacCleary, currently president and managing director, and head of the polyurethanes business unit in North America, will assume new responsibilities as CEO and chairman of the board for the company.

MacCleary will be succeeded in his role as head of the polyurethanes business unit by Christine Bryant, currently head of coatings, adhesives and specialties. Erik Haakan Jonsson, Ph.D., currently chief operating officer, will succeed MacCleary as president and managing director.

MacCleary, who currently represents Covestro as vice chairman of the board, a member of the executive committee and an officer at the American Chemistry Council (ACC), will become chairman of the ACC Executive Committee January 1.

"I'm happy to continue my executive leadership role at Covestro," said MacCleary. "At the same time, I am excited for the opportunity to make an even stronger contribution at ACC, which plays a critical role for Covestro and the entire chemical industry.

"I'll be working to advance our industry leadership position at Covestro and, in conjunction with the ACC, promote industry issues, such as sustainability, innovation and safety. I'm also a Pittsburgher at heart and eager to continue my community service activities in this region."

