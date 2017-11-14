LLT LABELS: Mactac Low-Temperature Labels

This company has added the CHILL AT product line to its offerings. Debuted by Mactac, the product line intends to address temperature variations, including cold-temperature conditions that typically degrade label performance. The new line of adhesive labels adheres to materials with a temperature range of -65 to 150°F.

“The engineering behind CHILL AT addresses previous concerns that our customers have raised regarding adhesive effectiveness below a certain temperature,” said Sara Whited, marketing manager. “A live demonstration of a CHILL label adhering to a cold, dripping wet water bottle is quite impressive.”

For more information, visit www.lltlabels.com.