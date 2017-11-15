Krawczyk Appointed Huber Engineered Materials President

Huber Engineered Materials (HEM) recently announced that Dan Krawczyk has been appointed president. Krawczyk remains a member of the HEM board of directors and Huber Management Council.

Before becoming the president of HEM, Krawczyk served as Huber’s executive vice president (EVP) of strategy and corporate development. He reportedly brings more than 20 years of experience in industrial and consumer products, including expertise in financial management, strategy, corporate development, marketing and operations to his new leadership role.

“Building on a strong track record of focused market leadership, superior customer service and operational excellence, HEM has a unique opportunity today to leverage its manufacturing and applications expertise in order to pursue growth in its core businesses and expand across a range of premium functional ingredient business segments,” Krawczyk said. “We look forward to creating long-term sustainable value for all the HEM stakeholders.”

