Shell Begins Main Construction on Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex

Shell Chemical Appalachia LLC recently announced the official start of the main construction phase of its petrochemicals complex in Potter Township, Pa. This announcement reportedly follows the completion of the site preparation and detailed design and engineering work.

"Today marks an important step forward for this major growth project," said Graham van't Hoff, executive vice president of the company’s global chemicals business. "The preparation phase went well and our focus is now on ensuring first-class construction. Shell's commercial, engineering and manufacturing expertise will help make this project a great success."

The company will now reportedly progress to the construction of four processing units―an ethane cracker and three polyethylene units. The ethane cracker will be the largest part of the facility with more than 200 major components and 95 miles of pipe. Shell also plans to construct a 900-ft-long cooling tower, rail and truck loading facilities, a water treatment plant, an office building and a laboratory.

The site will include a 250-megawatt natural gas-fired power plant, which will produce electricity and steam for the facility. About one-third of the electricity produced will reportedly help supply the local electricity grid.

