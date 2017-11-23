SULZER MIXPAC USA INC.: Dispenser

The MixCoat Manual protective coating dispensing system features a lightweight design with a brush assembly on a manual dispenser, which reportedly increases stripe coating productivity and speed. The MixCoat Manual system is applicable for repairs and rope work on offshore oil and gas, petrochemical, marine, and bridge-repair applications.

This dispenser reportedly offers efficient, clean and cost-optimized repair work with less waste. In addition, it does not require pre-mixing or metering of components. The cartridge-based system features mixing without the need for mixing equipment. With this system, components are kept separate until forced through the static mixer. Cartridges are available for 1:1, 2:1, 3:1 and 4:1 ratios, ranging from 1,500-940 mL.

The dispenser system is efficient, with only one quick squeeze on the trigger reportedly needed to start the flow to the brush. The closed loop system can prevent the introduction of contaminants into the paint. Its lightweight ergonomic design includes a shoulder strap, enabling workers to have a free hand when performing rope work or for touch up teams working on the side of offshore oil rigs.

For more information, visit www.sulzer.com.