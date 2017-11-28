Chemical Activity Barometer Continues to Rise

The Chemical Activity Barometer (CAB) recently reported that it notched another solid increase over October’s reading both on a three-month moving average (3MMA) basis and an unadjusted basis. The CAB was up 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively. The increases continued a bounce back from the effects of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Compared to a year earlier, the CAB is up 3.3% on a 3MMA basis.



In November, three of four broad categories continued their climb from the effects of September’s historic storms. October’s diffusion index remained at 65%. The diffusion index is the number of positive contributors relative to the total number of indicators monitored.



