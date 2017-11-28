Chemical Activity Barometer Continues to Rise
In November, three of four broad categories continued their climb from the effects of September’s historic storms.
The Chemical Activity Barometer (CAB) recently reported that it notched another solid increase over October’s reading both on a three-month moving average (3MMA) basis and an unadjusted basis. The CAB was up 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively. The increases continued a bounce back from the effects of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Compared to a year earlier, the CAB is up 3.3% on a 3MMA basis.
In November, three of four broad categories continued their climb from the effects of September’s historic storms. October’s diffusion index remained at 65%. The diffusion index is the number of positive contributors relative to the total number of indicators monitored.
