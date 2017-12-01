Toepfer-Appointed-Covestro-CFO

Covestro’s Supervisory Board recently announced it has appointed Thomas Toepfer, Ph.D., as the company’s chief financial officer (CFO). He will take over the position from Patrick Thomas on April 1, 2018. Since June, Patrick Thomas has been interim CFO in addition to his function as CEO.



“By appointing Thomas Toepfer we have been able to secure a highly regarded top executive and expert in the field of finance with many years’ experience and a proven track record in the capital market for our company. He will perfectly strenghthen our management team and thus shape the future of Covestro,” said Richard Pott, Ph.D., chairman of the Supervisory Board of Covestro.



“I am greatly looking forward to taking part in Covestro’s success story and driving it forward together with all Covestro employees and my colleagues on the Board of Management,” said Toepfer.



