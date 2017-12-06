Fluoramics Receives NSF International Registration for Three Products

Fluoramics Inc. recently announced that three of its products have received registration from the NSF International Guidelines for Nonfood Compounds. As registered products, they now appear in the NSF White Book and are approved for use in food processing and handling facilities throughout the U.S.

LOX-8 Paste (NSF No 155105) is an inert, non-toxic PTFE thread sealant reportedly formulated for high-temperature and high-pressure environments. Formula-8 thread sealant (NSF No 155103) is a shear-sensitive paste that can sheet out into PTFE strings and tightly seals threaded joints in non-aqueous conditions. LOX-8 Grease (NSF No 155104) is a non-flammable and non-toxic lubricant that is reportedly both oxygen safe and waterproof.

For more information, visit www.fluoramics.com.