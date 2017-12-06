ASC Announces Scholarship Program

The Adhesive and Sealant Council (ASC) recently announced a new scholarship program for undergraduate students pursuing a degree in a science-related or business field of study.

The program was reportedly initiated in memory of Gene Simmons, who was dedicated to his development work, but recognized the importance of passing his knowledge onto those less experienced in his field.

“Today’s college students are tomorrow’s formulators, process and design engineers, chemists, technologists, and sales and marketing professionals,” said Bill Allmond, president. “Helping them secure their future helps our industry secure ours.”

Scholarships will reportedly be awarded annually to three to five applicants, depending on the availability of funding, in an amount ranging between $500-$1,000 each, depending on the volume of selections.

For more information, visit www.ascouncil.org.