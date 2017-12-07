DELO: Potting Compound

This company now offers a potting compound for automotive and power electronics. DELO-DUOPOX CR8031 protects electronic components, such as sensors, from damage caused by gas, oil, salt and other chemicals.

The two-component epoxy resin exhibits good adhesion to different plastics, including polyamide and ABS. It also offers a compression shear strength of 20 MPa on polyethylene after plasma treatment.

With an elongation at tear of 5%, DELO-DUOPOX CR8031 is tough-hard and can withstand permanent temperatures up to 180°C. After 1,000 hrs of storage at this same temperature, and after 1,000 hrs at 85°C and 85% air humidity, the product’s mechanical properties reportedly remain the same.

