Adhesives & Sealants HeadlinesMergers/AcquisitionsAdhesives and Sealants TopicsCuring

Excelitas Acquired by AEA Investors

The company was formerly owned by Veritas Capital Fund Management.

Mergers.jpg
December 8, 2017
KEYWORDS acquisitions
Reprints
No Comments

Excelitas Technologies® Corp. recently announced that it has been acquired by funds sponsored by AEA Investors LP. The company was formerly owned by Veritas Capital Fund Management.

“AEA Investors is an experienced investor in the Industrial Technology sector with a strong track record of successful investments,” said David Nislick, CEO of Excelitas. “Their focus on facilitating the growth of companies like Excelitas makes AEA the ideal partner to help capitalize on our growing market opportunities as we continue delivering innovative photonics technologies to our customers.”

Excelitas will remain headquartered in Waltham, Mass.

For more information, visit www.excelitas.com.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Adhesives & Sealants Industry Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.