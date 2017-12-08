Excelitas Acquired by AEA Investors

Excelitas Technologies® Corp. recently announced that it has been acquired by funds sponsored by AEA Investors LP. The company was formerly owned by Veritas Capital Fund Management.

“AEA Investors is an experienced investor in the Industrial Technology sector with a strong track record of successful investments,” said David Nislick, CEO of Excelitas. “Their focus on facilitating the growth of companies like Excelitas makes AEA the ideal partner to help capitalize on our growing market opportunities as we continue delivering innovative photonics technologies to our customers.”

Excelitas will remain headquartered in Waltham, Mass.

