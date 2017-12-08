PPG Completes $1.4 Million Auto Adhesives Center Upgrades

PPG recently announced the completion of a $1.4-million investment at its automotive adhesives and sealants manufacturing and research and development center in Saint-Just-en-Chaussée, France.

The upgrades include new structural adhesives and waterborne liquid applies sound damper manufacturing cells, improved laboratory and testing space, upgraded equipment to simulate automotive body shop conditions, and improved technical capabilities.

“As the automotive industry goes through rapid changes, we’re innovating to support our clients beyond manufacturing and product development,” said Gary Danowski, vice president, automotive coatings. “This investment is a continuation of our ambition to support customers in solving some of their biggest challenges.”

