Low-VOC Adhesive Market to Climb to $55 Billion

The market size of low-VOC adhesive is projected to grow from $41.58 billion in 2017 to $55.29 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%, according to a recent report from Research and Markets.

The low-VOC adhesive market is reportedly driven by the increasing use of adhesives in several end-use industries such as paper and packaging, building and construction, woodworking, transportation, and consumer, along with others.

The polyurethane adhesives are projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Paper and packaging was the largest end-use industry in the low-VOC adhesive market in 2016. The low-VOC adhesive market in Asia-Pacific expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

