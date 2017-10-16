Chem Show Registration Jumps 35%

Organizers recently reported that pre-registered attendance for the 2017 Chem Show has jumped 35% from the previous year’s event. The 2017 Chem Show will be held October 31-November 2 at the Javits Center in New York City.

One factor reportedly driving the dramatic growth is attendees’ interest in the free Best Practices and Technology seminars to be presented this year. The one- to two-hour seminars will focus on various process applications and provide practitioners with practical problem-solving technologies and best practices for real-world problems, and opportunities for using the latest developments to improve production line quality, efficiency and safety. Now in its second year, the addition to the Chem Show education agenda has doubled from the 2015 event with nearly 40 seminars available.

In addition, the 20-min. Equipment and Technology Showcase Presentations offered by exhibitors offer rapid-fire presentations in two theaters on the exhibit floor. The showcase intends to provide an efficient way to learn about the latest developments from the industry’s leading technology providers.

For more information, visit https://chemshow.com.