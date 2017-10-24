SELENA USA: Drywall Adhesives

TYTAN® Drywall High Yield Adhesive reportedly offers the strength, durability and environmental compliance of polyurethane adhesives.

This drywall adhesive reportedly offers a formula that combines the cost savings and speed of foam adhesives with the strength and durability of polyurethane adhesives. It offers superior gap fill and no shrinking, and can be used to install exterior sheathing to improve blower door test results.

The aerosol-delivered formula can eliminate screw pops and can be used on both vertical and overhead ceiling surfaces, while meeting every construction adhesive environmental regulation in the country.

For more information, visit www.tytan.com.