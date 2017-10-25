W.R. Meadows Signs Agreement with ARCOM

W.R. Meadows and ARCOM recently announced that W. R. Meadows product data and customized specifications are available through ARCOM’s software platforms to architects, engineers, and design professionals. The companies have worked together to create customized versions of MasterSpec® sections to specify W. R. Meadows’ products.

“W. R. Meadows is pleased to be working with ARCOM whom is allowing us to be able to provide complete technical information on our products to the design professional directly associated with the specification section,” said Russ Snow, building science specialist at W. R. Meadows and chair of The Air Barrier Association of America.. “I believe this allows the design professional to better select a product as the information is right there, rather than having to search a number of different locations.”

