FISNAR: Robot Brackets

Fisnar announced the launch of its new modular robot bracket range. The multi-part product line includes bracket holders for desktop and gantry dispensing robots, mounting plates, cartridge retainer brackets, valve, and syringe mounting brackets. In addition to the individual products, the company offers standard bracket kits to cater to popular dispense requirements.

The brackets have benefits such as the dovetail feature. This design reportedly allows the user to quickly adjust the dispense position to a fixed mechanical Z-Axis point. Machine downtime during valve maintenance is reportedly also reduced as the valve can be quickly removed and re-installed onto the robot without any positional adjustment within the robot dispense program.

For more information, visit www.fisnareurope.com.