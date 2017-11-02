TAPPI Announces Women’s Division

TAPPI recently launched a new division to reflect the growing contributions of women professionals to TAPPI and the industry. The Women in Industry Division intends to inspire and support the development of women in the pulp, paper, packaging, tissue, converting, and associated forest products industries. Representing approximately 15% of TAPPI’s membership, the new division reportedly includes more than 175 dynamic professionals who have driven its growth.

“Having operated as a committee under the PIMA banner since 2015, we are thrilled to increase our TAPPI footprint to the division level where we will continue to expand awareness about issues particular to women,” said Pam Cowan division chair. “It is our express goal to work toward strengthening our industry through encouraging the participation of women at all levels with the active involvement of both women and men in that dialog.”

“Women are an important and growing component of the industry’s leadership and many already serve with great distinction on numerous TAPPI committees in key leadership roles,” said Larry N. Montague, president and CEO. “This new division recognizes the significant contributions women have been making to the industry for years, while also providing a framework to support the continued growth of diversity and inclusion.”

Activities for the new division reportedly include creating program content at conferences, developing resources such as a benchmarking survey on women in the industry, creation of a mentoring program, and successful collaboration on important industry issues.

