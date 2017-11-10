Wacker Chemie Breaks Ground on Plant in South Korea

Wacker Chemie AG recently announced it is expanding its existing production plants for dispersions and dispersible polymer powders in South Korea. A new spray dryer for dispersible polymer powders is being built at its Ulsan site, which will have a total capacity of 80,000 m t per year. The company is also constructing an additional reactor for dispersions based on vinyl acetate-ethylene copolymer (VAE).

Ulsan’s plant complex, which covers the entire production chain from VAE dispersions to dispersible polymer powders, will reportedly be one of the largest of its kind in the world. Investments will total around €60 million (approximately $69.5 million), and production is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2019.

