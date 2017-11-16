ROSS: Dual-Shaft Mixers

Dual-shaft mixers from this company are suitable for mixing 50-, 100- and 200-gal batches. The Models CDA-50 (pictured), CDA-100 and CDA-200 are equipped with two independently driven, variable-speed agitators: a high speed disperser and a two-wing anchor. Working in combination, both agitators can provide adjustable shear and efficient turnover of low to high viscosity materials including pastes, gels, suspensions, slurries and fine dispersions up to several hundred thousand centipoise.

The in-stock CDA models come standard with an air/oil hydraulic lift, vacuum capability, jacketed mix vessel, stainless steel wetted parts and inverter-duty motors. Options such as rotor/stator assembly in lieu of the disperser, sidewall and bottom scrapers on the anchor agitator, thermoprobe, spray balls, pneumatic discharge valve and pre-wired controls are also available.

For more information, visit www.mixers.com.