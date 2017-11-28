Global Bioadhesives Market Continues to Jump 13%

The global bioadhesive market reached a value of $1.4 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of $3 billion by 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 13%, according to a report from Research and Markets.

A range of applications reportedly represent the key factor driving the global bioadhesive market. Increasing consumer awareness about the adverse effects of synthetic materials and inclination toward natural products has resulted in an augmented demand for bioadhesives. Moreover, stringent government regulations for environment protection and encouraged use of bio-based products have facilitated the market growth. This has reportedly further prompted the manufacturers to launch advanced bioadhesive materials in the market. Growth in end-use industries, research and development, and increased investments are some of the other factors stimulating the growth of the global bioadhesive market.

