Butcher Named Pilot CEO and President

Pilot Chemical Co. recently announced that Pamela Butcher has been named CEO and president. Butcher has served in various capacities for the company, including CEO, president, COO and a member of the board of directors over the last seven years. She replaces former president Michael Scott.



“Pilot Chemical leadership is confident Pam Butcher’s industry and organizational knowledge will be enormous assets as she leads us toward continued success,” said Paul Morrisroe, chairman of the board of directors.



Butcher first joined Pilot Chemical in 2010 after 29 years with the Dow Chemical Co. In addition to her roles as CEO and president, she will remain on the organization’s board of directors.



“I am excited to return to an active leadership role at Pilot Chemical,” said Butcher. “It will be great to be a part of the success that is expected to come from a continuing focus on innovation and growth.”



