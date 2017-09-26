ROSS: Custom Tanks and Vessels
Ross is reportedly equipped to accept a range of custom fabrication projects for custom tanks and vessels. Pictured is a 300-gal vessel designed for 5-psi internal pressure at 300°F. Product wetted surfaces are stainless steel type 304L polished to 240-grit finish. The vessel is agitated by a special disperser blade driven to 1,150 rpm by a 75-HP explosion-proof motor. The agitator shaft reportedly uses a mechanical seal running in an oil bath. A 50-psig ASME code-stamped baffled jacket surrounds the sides and vessel bottom for heating/cooling. All elastomers, nozzles, sensors, dip tubes, valves and operator controls are supplied based on the user’s specific requirements.
For more information, visit www.mixers.com.
