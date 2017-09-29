Eastern Coatings Federation Announces Officers, 2019 Dates

The Eastern Coatings Federation recently announced its newly elected officers: David White, president; Chris Mangano, vice president; and Bruce Schimmel, secretary/treasurer. Newly appointed board members include: Chirstine Gehres, Lanso Colors; Dana Charron, Interpolymer; and Anna Diretto, Vencorex.

“Feedback on the May 2017 ECS was overwhelmingly positive,” said David White, ECS president. “Harrah’s exhibit space and meeting facilities are state-of- the-art and a great fit for our growing conference. The 2017 attendance was up to over 1,200 attendees, with over 60% from paint manufacturers, formulators and raw material manufacturers.”

The next Eastern Coatings Show will be held May 13-15, 2019, at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City, N.J.

For more information, visit www.easterncoatingsshow.com.