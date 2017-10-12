DOW PERFORMANCE SILICONES: Silicone Building Products

Dow Performance Silicones, a global business unit of DowDuPont Materials Sciences, recently announced the rollout of DOWSIL™ for its heritage Dow Corning high-performance silicone-based building products.

“As we transition to the DOWSIL brand name, which blends the collective experience of long-standing, respected organizations, our performance stands and our commitment remains,” said Jean Paul Hautekeer, global strategic market director, high performance building, Dow Performance Silicones. “We value our customers’ business and look forward to ensuring a smooth brand transition for architect, fabricator and building developer partners who have relied on the design freedom of Dow Corning solutions for more than five decades.”

Through a phased implementation over the next year, Dow Corning® branded silicone products for building and construction will move to the new DOWSIL name. Product descriptors that are part of the product names today will reportedly remain the same and products will be sold by Dow moving forward.

For more information, visit www.dowcorning.com/integration.