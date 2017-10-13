Carson Named IPC Director

IPC, Association Connecting Electronics Industries®, recently announced the addition of Nate Carson as director of business development to its staff at IPC headquarters in Bannockburn, Ill.

Carson has experience managing global accounts within the automotive, electronics, telecom and high reliability sectors. In his new role, Carson will be focused on expanding both the industry engagement and global footprint of IPC products and services.

“IPC is thrilled to have such a high caliber talent like Nate Carson join our team,” said Sanjay Huprikar, vice president of member success. “Nate’s global experience and dedication to the industry will enhance IPC’s ability to continue to deliver strong value to our members.”

